Lionel Messi cries tears of blood, ISIS threatens FIFA World Cup 2017 in new poster

New Delhi: Global terror outfit Islamic State (ISIS) has issued a chilling threat to the football World Cup tournament scheduled to take place in Russia next year.

According to international media reports, the dreaded terror outfit has released a spine-chilling poster of football star Lionel Messi crying blood, threatening to disrupt the global soccer event.

The Lionel Messi poster was published by pro-ISIS group Wafa’ Media Foundation, according to SITE.

The ISIS poster shows the Barcelona player standing behind bars with blood oozing out of his eyes.

It’s possibly the latest tactics used by ISIS terrorists to spread fear ahead of the mega tournament in Russia next year.

The ISIS had last week published an image of a fighter carrying a rifle and a bomb with the regime’s infamous black flag in front of a football stadium.

The official symbol of the 2018 World Cup finals was also included in the image. The ISIS poster read: ''I swear that the Mujahideen’s fire will burn you… just you wait.''

The World Cup is slated to be held between June 14 and July 15 across 11 cities in Russia in 2018. The final match of the tournament will be held at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

Thousands of football fans are expected to arrive in Russia for the month-long event.

Russia’s second largest city - St Petersburg - faced an ISIS attack in April wherein at least 14 people got killed.

The blast was in retaliation to Russia’s airstrikes in Syria that helped bring the regime to its knees.