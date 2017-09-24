ISIS-like flag put up on road in Pakistan

Islamabad: Pakistani authorities were left embarrassed today when a flag similar to the one used by Islamic State militants and with a message in support of Caliphate was put up on a busy road here.

Authorities took action after a citizen informed police on its emergency number that a black flag used by the dreaded militant outfit was waving on a pedestrian bridge on the Islamabad Express road.

Police later removed the trademark flag with inscribed message - 'Khilafat is coming'.

Interior minister Ahsan Iqbal took notice and asked Islamabad's Inspector General of Police to probe the matter and file a report.

However, Sattar Shah, Station House Officer of Khanna police station, said the police have not found any clue about who was responsible for putting up the flag.

Pakistan has repeatedly denied any organised presence of Islamic State (ISIS) in the country, but acknowledge that there might be some sympathisers in the country.

Army has already launched Operation Raddul Fassad to eliminate the supporters of the militants.