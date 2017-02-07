ISIS militants blow up gas pipelines in Syria's Homs

Damascus: The Islamic State (IS) group blew up gas pipelines of the Hayan gas field in the central province of Homs on Monday, causing huge fire, state TV said.

The IS terrorists blew the pipelines to the north, east and western flanks of the gas field, Xinhua cited the report as saying.

Hayan gas field is the largest production facility of gas feeding electricity station in central and southern Syria.

Its production is estimated at three million cubic meters of gas daily. The facility`s establishment cost the government over 280 million Euros ($300 million).

IS stormed the facility when it overran, for the second time, the ancient city of Palmyra in the eastern countryside of Homs in last December.