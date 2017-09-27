close
Islamic State battles Iraq forces near Ramadi west of Baghdad: Source

Islamic State group jihadists battled Iraqi forces near Ramadi west of Baghdad today after infiltrating government lines, a military source said.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 27, 2017 - 13:39
Islamic State battles Iraq forces near Ramadi west of Baghdad: Source

Ramadi: Islamic State group jihadists battled Iraqi forces near Ramadi west of Baghdad today after infiltrating government lines, a military source said.

"Terrorists infiltrated the Al-Tash and Majr areas south of Ramadi as well as the Kilometre Seven District west of the city," a general who asked not to be identified told AFP.

Ramadi is the capital of the vast, mainly Sunni Arab Anbar province, which has long been a bastion of insurgency and was retaken by the army from IS only in December 2015.

Troops and paramilitaries last week launched twin offensives against the jihadists' last footholds in Iraq -- in the Euphrates Valley near the Syrian border and around the northern town of Hawija.

