Islamic State claims attack on Afghanistan TV building

Islamic state said its fighters were attacking an Afghan state television building in the eastern city of Jalalabad on Wednesday.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, May 17, 2017 - 16:40

Cairo: Islamic state said its fighters were attacking an Afghan state television building in the eastern city of Jalalabad on Wednesday.

The group`s Amaq news agency said the fighters were inside the building.

Jalalabad is the capital of Nangarhar, the eastern province on the border with Pakistan where Islamic State fighters have established a stronghold.

There is also a strong Taliban presence in the region.

