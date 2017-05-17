Islamic State claims attack on Afghanistan TV building
Islamic state said its fighters were attacking an Afghan state television building in the eastern city of Jalalabad on Wednesday.
The group`s Amaq news agency said the fighters were inside the building.
Jalalabad is the capital of Nangarhar, the eastern province on the border with Pakistan where Islamic State fighters have established a stronghold.
There is also a strong Taliban presence in the region.