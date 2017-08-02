close
Islamic State claims mosque attack in Afghanistan's Herat

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 20:15
Islamic State claims mosque attack in Afghanistan&#039;s Herat

Beirut: The Islamic State group on Wednesday claimed responsibility for a suicide attack a day earlier against a Shiite mosque in Afghanistan that left dozens dead.

"Around 50 Shiites killed and 80 wounded in an attack by Islamic State fighters yesterday on a mosque in western Afghanistan's Herat," the group's propaganda outlet Amaq said.

Afghan authorities said earlier that 30 worshippers including young children were killed and 64 wounded when suicide bombers throwing grenades stormed the Jawadya mosque in the western city near the Iranian border late yesterday.

TAGS

AfghanistanShiite MosqueHeratMosque attackSuicide attackJawadya mosque

