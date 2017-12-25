Islamic State claims responsibility for blast in Afghan capital Kabul
Islamic State claimed responsibility for an explosion on Monday carried by a suicide bomber near a compound of Afghanistan`s national intelligence agency in the capital, Kabul, the group said on its Amaq news agency.
Reuters| Updated: Dec 25, 2017, 11:31 AM IST
Afghan security forces keep watch at a check point close to a compound of Afghanistan''s national intelligence agency in Kabul, Afghanistan (Reuters photo)
The blast, close to the entrance of the security agency compound, killed at least three people and wounded one, Afghan government officials said.