Islamic State claims responsibility for Jakarta bus station attacks

Islamic state claimed responsibility for Jakarta bus station attacks that left at least three policemen dead and 12 others wounded on Wednesday.

Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, May 26, 2017 - 08:54

Cairo: Islamic state claimed responsibility for Jakarta bus station attacks that left at least three policemen dead and 12 others wounded on Wednesday.

"The executor of the attack on the Indonesian police gathering in Jakarta was an Islamic State fighter," the group`s news agency Amaq said.

The attack was the deadliest in Indonesia since January 2016, when eight people were killed, four of them attackers, after suicide bombers and gunmen attacked the capital.

