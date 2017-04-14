close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
»
﻿

Islamic State denies suffering casualties from huge US bomb in Afghanistan

AFP | Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 - 20:02

Cairo: The Islamic State group denied on Friday it had suffered casualties from the US military`s largest non-nuclear bomb which hit its mountain hideouts in Afghanistan, in a statement on its propaganda agency Amaq.

"Security source to Amaq agency denies any dead or wounded from yesterday`s American strike in Nangarhar using a GBU-43/B," the group`s self-styled news agency said on social media accounts.

The GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb -- dubbed the "Mother Of All Bombs" -- was unleashed in combat for the first time on Thursday, hitting IS positions in eastern Nangarhar province.

First Published: Friday, April 14, 2017 - 20:02

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.