Islamic State group claims deadly Damascus bomb attack

The Islamic State group on Tuesday claimed a bomb attack at a police station in Syria`s capital Damascus a day earlier that killed at least 16 people.

﻿
Tuesday, October 3, 2017 - 17:09

Beirut: The Islamic State group on Tuesday claimed a bomb attack at a police station in Syria`s capital Damascus a day earlier that killed at least 16 people.

In a statement circulated on its social media accounts, the group said three of its fighters armed with guns, grenades and explosives were involved in the attack in the southern neighbourhood of Midan on Monday.

