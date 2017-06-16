close
Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi likely killed in Russian air strike: Reports

Russia said it was checking information that a Russian air strike near the Syrian city of Raqqa may have killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in late May.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 12:57
Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi likely killed in Russian air strike: Reports

Moscow: Russia`s Defence Ministry said on Friday it was checking information that a Russian air strike near the Syrian city of Raqqa may have killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in late May, Russian news agencies reported.

The air strike, targeted a meeting of IS leaders and was carried out on May 28, the agencies cited the ministry as saying.

"According to the information which is now being checked via various channels, Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was eliminated by the air strike, was also present at the meeting," RIA news agency quoted the ministry as saying.

TAGS

Abu Bakr al-BaghdadiIslamic stateRussiaSyriaRaqqa

