close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Islamic State submits to ceasefires in Syria-Lebanon border fight

The Lebanese army announced its own ceasefire took effect at 7:00 am to allow for negotiations over the fate of Lebanese soldiers who are in Islamic State captivity.  

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2017 - 13:01
Islamic State submits to ceasefires in Syria-Lebanon border fight
Representational image

Beirut: A ceasefire took effect on Sunday in an Islamic State pocket straddling the Syria-Lebanon border, where the militants have been fighting the Lebanese army on one front and Hezbollah with the Syrian army on the other, Hezbollah`s al-Manar TV said. 

The Lebanese army announced its own ceasefire took effect at 7:00 am to allow for negotiations over the fate of Lebanese soldiers who are in Islamic State captivity. 

The military statement did not mention a ceasefire on Syria`s side of the frontier.

Soon after, the Syrian army and Hezbollah announced a ceasefire in their offensive against Islamic State in Syria`s west Qalamoun region near the border, al-Manar said. 

The fighting began a week ago when the Lebanese army, and the Syrian army and Hezbollah, began separate but simultaneous offensives against the Islamic State enclave.

Northeast Lebanon saw one of the worst spillovers of Syria’s war into Lebanon in 2014, when Islamic State and other militants briefly overran the border town of Arsal.

The fate of nine soldiers that Islamic State took captive then remains unknown.

The Lebanese army offensive is near the town of Ras Baalbek.

Any coordination between the Lebanese army and either the Syrian army or Hezbollah would be politically sensitive in Lebanon and could jeopardise the sizeable US military aid the country receives.

Last week, Lebanon and Hezbollah each announced they had made significant gains against the Islamic State militants, driving them back into a smaller part of the arid hills on the border. 

TAGS

Islamic stateSyriaLebanonBorderceasefireMilitants

From Zee News

Amit Shah has &#039;darshan&#039; of Lalbaug-cha Raja
Maharashtra

Amit Shah has 'darshan' of Lalbaug-cha Raja

Maharashtra

Pakistan unabated alliance to Jihadi groups has serious ram...

WorldAsia

Pro-Saleh colonel killed in clashes with Yemen rebels

Bangladesh sends back 70 Rohingya despite violence
WorldAsia

Bangladesh sends back 70 Rohingya despite violence

Mann ki Baat: Listen to PM Modi&#039;s full address here
India

Mann ki Baat: Listen to PM Modi's full address here

AfricaWorld

Al Qaeda says senior commander in Somalia al Shabaab affili...

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi condemns Dera unrest, says no one has the right to violate law in name of faith
India

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi condemns Dera unrest, says no one has...

Lebanon army declares pause in offensive against Islamic State on Syria border
WorldAsia

Lebanon army declares pause in offensive against Islamic St...

High-tech yarns generate electricity when stretched
Science

High-tech yarns generate electricity when stretched

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India