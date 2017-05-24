close
Islamic State "war minister" killed east of Aleppo: Syrian state TV

Islamic State militants killed in the army operations, who included Saudis and Iraqis.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, May 24, 2017 - 15:27
Islamic State &quot;war minister&quot; killed east of Aleppo: Syrian state TV

Beirut: Senior Islamic State militants including the group`s "minister of war" have been killed in Syrian army operations to the east of Aleppo, Syrian state media cited a military source as saying on Wednesday.

The "minister of war" was identified as Abu Musab al-Masri.

The military source said he was among a number of senior Islamic State militants killed in the army operations, who included Saudis and Iraqis.

