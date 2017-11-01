Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Islamist attacker stabs two Tunisia policemen near Parliament

A hardline Islamist stabbed two Tunisian policemen on Wednesday in front of Parliament.

AFP| Last Updated: Nov 01, 2017, 16:20 PM IST
Tunis: A hardline Islamist stabbed two Tunisian policemen on Wednesday in front of parliament, gravely wounding one of them, the interior ministry said.

"A Salafist attacked two policemen with a knife. One was struck on the forehead and the other stabbed in the neck and is in intensive care," ministry spokesman Yasser Mesbah said, adding that the assailant had been arrested.

