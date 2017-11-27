Islamist leader calls off Pakistan protests after minister resigns

The Islamist leader whose group clashed violently with Pakistani security forces and paralysed Islamabad for weeks said their sit-in was called off Monday after the law minister resigned, meeting their key demand.

"On the assurance of the Chief of Army Staff, we are calling off the sit-in," Khadim Hussain Rizvi told the crowd of around 2,500 demonstrators from the Tehreek-i-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah Pakistan (TLY), who have occupied a main highway leading into the capital since November 6.