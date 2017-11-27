हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Islamist leader calls off Pakistan protests after minister resigns

The Islamist leader whose group clashed violently with Pakistani security forces and paralysed Islamabad for weeks said their sit-in was called off Monday after the law minister resigned, meeting their key demand.

AFP| Last Updated: Nov 27, 2017, 12:23 PM IST
Comments |
Islamist leader calls off Pakistan protests after minister resigns

The Islamist leader whose group clashed violently with Pakistani security forces and paralysed Islamabad for weeks said their sit-in was called off Monday after the law minister resigned, meeting their key demand.
"On the assurance of the Chief of Army Staff, we are calling off the sit-in," Khadim Hussain Rizvi told the crowd of around 2,500 demonstrators from the Tehreek-i-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah Pakistan (TLY), who have occupied a main highway leading into the capital since November 6.

Tags:
Islamabad protestsPakistanIslamist
Next
Story

Queensland result leaves Australian PM closer to edge

Trending