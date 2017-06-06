Isolating Qatar 'beginning of end' of terrorism: Donald Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said isolating Qatar was the 'beginning of end' of terrorism.

Arab nations including Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Monday cut ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting extremism, in the biggest diplomatic crisis to hit the region in years.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Yemen, Bahrain, Libya, the UAE and the Maldives severed relations with gas- rich Qatar, accusing it of supporting groups, including some backed by Iran, "that aim to destabilise the region".

Qatar reacted with fury, denying any support for extremists and accusing its Gulf neighbours of seeking to put the country under "guardianship".