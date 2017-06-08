Israel arrests Palestinian former hunger striker for 'incitement'

Jerusalem: A Palestinian who had been released from Israeli prison after a year without trial following a two-month hunger strike was again arrested overnight for "incitement", security forces said on Thursday.

Mohammed Allan was detained for questioning "as part of the struggle against the phenomenon of Palestinian incitement in media and social media, which leads to severe attacks in Israel," Israeli domestic security service Shin Bet said.

The 32-year-old resident of Einabus in the northern West Bank was arrested for "inciting through the media while calling for acts of terror and resistance to the `Zionist enemy`," it said.

In November 2015, Allan was released from a year in jail under an Israeli measure known as administrative detention, which allows imprisonment without trial for six-month periods renewable indefinitely.

He was arrested for contacts with the Islamic Jihad with the aim of carrying out attacks.

Allan began a hunger strike in June 2015 that brought him near death and also boosted tensions in the occupied West Bank, with Israel announcing in September that it would not be extending his detention.

A lawyer by training, Allan is believed to be a member of the radical Islamic Jihad militant group.

He was previously imprisoned from 2006 to 2009 for allegedly seeking to recruit suicide bombers and aiding wanted Palestinians, Israeli security forces say.

Israel has recently focused on Palestinian "incitement" over attacks, which they believe fuelled a wave of violence that broke out in October 2015.