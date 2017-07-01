Israel bombs Syria in response to rocket strike

Jerusalem: The Israeli army bombed a Syrian military position from which it claims a rocket was fired from the Golan Heights, occupied by Israel, in the fourth incident of this type to occur in less than a week.

The rocket hit an unpopulated area of the Golan Heights and was the result of internal strife in Syria and left no damage, Efe news cited an Israeli army note as saying on Friday.

In response, an Israeli army aircraft targeted a Syrian military position from which Israel claims a mortar was launched, said a second statement.

It is the fourth time in less than a week that projectiles have fallen from Syria, as a result of the approach of the fighting to the border with Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned after the latest incident on Wednesday that the Israeli army will respond to any such attacks.

Since the beginning of the Syrian conflict in 2011, numerous shells have fallen in the part of the Golan Heights occupied by Israel since 1967, which are often the result of stray fire in the fighting although others have been considered intentional.