Israel fires missiles over Damascus: Syria

Damascus: Syria on Friday claimed that Israel has filed multiple missiles towards Damascus which triggered Syrian air defences that shot down most of them.

Al Arabiya quoted the Syrian state news agency SANA as stating that one of the airport warehouses was hit during the attack. Citing a military source the SANA news agency reported that, "The results of the aggression so far were limited to a strike on one of the warehouses at Damascus airport.

"According to Al Arabiya, Israeli warplanes last hit targets in Syria on Christmas in which three soldiers were injured and an arms depot was struck.