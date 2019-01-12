हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Damascus

Israel fires missiles over Damascus: Syria

The Syrian state news agency SANA as stating that one of the airport warehouses was hit during the attack.

Israel fires missiles over Damascus: Syria
Image Courtesy: Reuters

Damascus: Syria on Friday claimed that Israel has filed multiple missiles towards Damascus which triggered Syrian air defences that shot down most of them.

Al Arabiya quoted the Syrian state news agency SANA as stating that one of the airport warehouses was hit during the attack. Citing a military source the SANA news agency reported that, "The results of the aggression so far were limited to a strike on one of the warehouses at Damascus airport.

"According to Al Arabiya, Israeli warplanes last hit targets in Syria on Christmas in which three soldiers were injured and an arms depot was struck.

 

Tags:
DamascusIsrael attacked SyriaSyrian air defences

Must Watch