Israel raids inside Syria since 2013

Beirut: Israel is believed to have carried out several raids inside Syria since 2013, mostly targeting its Lebanese arch-foe Hezbollah, a key ally of the Syrian government.

Syria`s army said Israeli warplanes were again responsible Thursday for an early morning strike on a military site in an area where the regime has been accused of producing chemical weapons.

Here is a recap of other notable strikes inside Syria that are said to have been carried out by Israel:

— A huge explosion that sent a fireball into the sky near the Damascus international airport in April was blamed by Syrian state media on an Israeli missile strike.

— The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said an arms depot that apparently belonged to Hezbollah was hit and exploded.

— Damascus also accused Israel of bombing in January it's Mazzeh military airport near the capital where air force intelligence services were based.

— Israeli aircraft repeatedly struck Syrian army positions in September after a projectile fired from Syria hit the Israeli-held zone of the Golan. Missiles struck near Mazzeh in December.

— An Israeli strike on the Syrian side of the Golan killed six Hezbollah fighters and an Iranian general on January 18. Hezbollah retaliated by killing two Israeli soldiers.

— In August Israel said it carried out strikes on the Syrian side of the Golan area after rockets were fired on its positions. Four or five of the men responsible were killed, it said.

— Hezbollah figure Samir Kantar, who had spent almost 30 years in Israeli prisons, was killed in an Israeli raid near Damascus in December.

— Israel staged retaliatory air raids on Syrian army positions in June, following an attack from Syria, and in September downed a Syrian fighter jet as it tried to cross the Golan ceasefire line.

— In January Israeli planes hit a surface-to-air missile site and military complex near Damascus suspected of holding chemical agents. Israel said later it would not allow the transfer of weapons from Syria to Hezbollah.

— Raids in May struck a scientific research centre in the capital, a weapons depot and an aircraft unit, according to a diplomat in Beirut. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights saids 42 soldiers were killed.