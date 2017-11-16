Israel ready to cooperate with Saudi Arabia to face Iran: Defence Chief

Jerusalem: Israel`s military chief of staff said in an interview Thursday that his country was prepared to cooperate with Saudi Arabia to face Iran`s plans "to control the Middle East."

"We are ready to exchange experience with the moderate Arab countries and exchange intelligence information to face Iran," Lieutenant General Gadi Eisenkot said in an interview with Elaph, a Saudi-run news site.

Asked whether information was shared with Saudi Arabia recently, he said "we are ready to share information if necessary. There are many common interests between us and them."

Israel`s army confirmed the contents of the interview. Israel and Saudi Arabia have no official diplomatic ties.