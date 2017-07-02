close
Israel retaliates after stray Syrian fire in Golan: Army

Israel returned fire at Syrian army forces after two stray artillery rounds hit the Israeli- occupied Golan Heights, the Israeli army said.

AFP| Last Updated: Sunday, July 2, 2017 - 09:32

Jerusalem: Israel returned fire at Syrian army forces after two stray artillery rounds hit the Israeli- occupied Golan Heights, the Israeli army said.

"Israeli forces targeted the Syrian military artillery position that was the source of the previous fire," a statement said yesterday.

Earlier the army warned Syria to expect retaliation after the rounds fell in the Israeli-controlled zone of the strategic plateau in the latest of a string of incidents across the armistice line.

Both were the "result of internal fighting in Syria," the army said, adding that there were no reports of casualties.

"Israel holds the Syrian regime responsible for any breach of its borders and will act accordingly," chief military spokesman, Brigadier General Ronen Manelis said.

"Israel maintains a policy of non-involvement in the Syrian civil war. However, we will not tolerate any breach of Israel's sovereignty."

There has been repeated stray fire across the armistice line for the past week as Syrian troops battle rebels, including hardline Islamists, on the other side.

There have been no casualties on the Israeli side but the Jewish State has responded to every incident by striking Syrian army positions.

