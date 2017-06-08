Israel says foils plot to avenge Hamas commander's murder

Jerusalem: Israeli authorities said Thursday they had foiled a plot by Arab citizens to attack an Israeli soldier in revenge for the March killing of a Hamas commander.

The Shin Bet domestic security agency said it had arrested seven people from the Israeli town of Jaljulya, about 26 kilometres (16 miles) from Tel Aviv, on suspicion of illegal arms trading and terror-related offences.

Among the Israeli suspects were brothers Adam and Faras Faki, allegedly involved in plans to attack an army officer in revenge for the shooting death of Hamas fighter Mazen Faqha next to his Gaza home.

The Islamist group, which rules the Gaza Strip, says the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad and its Palestinian "collaborators" killed Faqha.

Shin Bet said Adam Faki joined the movement during a family visit to the coastal Palestinian territory in December 2014.

"During his visit he was recruited to Hamas by his half-brother Mohammed -- a Hamas member who resides in the Gaza Strip," said Shin Bet.

It also alleged that while he was in the strip Adam Faki "underwent military training" including firearms use.

The statement said that, in April, Mohammed asked Adam Faki to buy weapons, select a specific target and enlist an accomplice to avenge Faqha`s death.

"Adam Faki then contacted Jaljulya resident Yassin Ma`ari and attempted to buy from him two pistols and a silencer," it alleged.

"An additional brother, Faras Faki, was arrested on suspicion of being aware of the plan and aiding Muhammad Faki in creating a secret channel of communications to Adam via his cellphone."

Shin Bet named another Jaljulya man, Mahmud Abdul-Karim Daoud, as among those arrested.

It accused him of being involved in arms-selling and said he had "become aware of a terrorist attack being planned" by the Faki brothers.

It did not name the others detained.

Israel and Hamas have fought three wars in the Gaza Strip since the group wrested power from its Fatah rival in bloody fighting a decade ago.

Israel has killed several Hamas leaders in the past.

Faqha is said to have been behind several deadly bombing attacks against Israelis during the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising, of 2000-2005.

Hamas says that Faqha formed units of the Islamist group's military wing in the West Bank cities of Tubas, where he was born, and Jenin.

Israel has not confirmed or denied the accusations involving Faqha`s assassination.

On May 25, Hamas executed three Palestinian men in the Gaza Strip convicted of carrying out the assassination on behalf of Israel.