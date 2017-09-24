close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Israel says Iran missile test a 'provocation'

"The ballistic missile which Iran fired is a provocation of the United States and its allies, including Israel," Lieberman said in a statement.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, September 24, 2017 - 00:25

Jerusalem: Israel's Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman on Saturday denounced Iran's testing of a medium-range missile as a "provocation" and said it was proof of Tehran's ambition to become a world power.

Iran today said it had successfully tested a missile with a range of 2,000 kilometres and that can carry multiple warheads, in defiance of US warnings.

"The ballistic missile which Iran fired is a provocation of the United States and its allies, including Israel," Lieberman said in a statement.

"It is also a means to test our reactions as well as new proof of Iran's ambition to become a world power in order to threaten the countries of the Middle East and democratic states around the world."

The test comes at the end of a heated week of diplomacy at the UN General Assembly, where both the United States and Israel denounced Iran and its nuclear deal with six world powers.

US President Donald Trump accused Iran of destabilising the Middle East, calling it a "rogue state whose chief exports are violence, bloodshed and chaos".

The American president also threatened to bin the 2015 nuclear accord, saying Iran is developing missiles that could be used to deliver a nuclear warhead.

Echoing him, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said since the deal Iran has been "like a hungry tiger unleashed, not joining the community of nations but devouring nations one after the other".

Netanyahu vowed to fight what he described as "an Iranian curtain" descending on the Middle East, and pledged to prevent Iran from producing any weapons that could hit Israel.

"Those who threaten us with annihilation put themselves in mortal peril. Israel will defend itself with the full force of our arms and the full power of our convictions," Netanyahu said at the UN.

UN inspectors say Iran has fulfilled its commitments to give up its nuclear activities under the agreement, which was reached with the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany.

Iran says all of its missiles are designed to carry conventional warheads only, and has limited their range to a maximum of 2,000 kilometres, although commanders say they have the technology to fly further.

That makes them only medium-range but still sufficient to reach Israel or US bases in the Gulf.

TAGS

USIsraelAvigdor LiebermanIranMissileTehranDonald TrumpUNBenjamin NetanyahuGermany

From Zee News

We produced doctors, engineers, Pakistan created terrorists: Sushma at UNGA
India

We produced doctors, engineers, Pakistan created terrorists...

US Defence Secretary to visit India, meet Narendra Modi, Nirmala Sitharaman
World

US Defence Secretary to visit India, meet Narendra Modi, Ni...

US bombers, fighters, stage show of force off North Korean coast
World

US bombers, fighters, stage show of force off North Korean...

Noida car gang-rape: Woman lodged false complaint out of anger, claims police
Uttar Pradesh

Noida car gang-rape: Woman lodged false complaint out of an...

Noida car gang-rape: Cops register case against accused
Uttar Pradesh

Noida car gang-rape: Cops register case against accused

Two-day BJP national executive meet begins on Sunday
India

Two-day BJP national executive meet begins on Sunday

West Bengal

Party workers being killed in West Bengal as Trinamool is d...

Rahul to kickstart poll campaign in Gujarat on Monday
Gujarat

Rahul to kickstart poll campaign in Gujarat on Monday

Hansraj Ahir terms Shabir Shah&#039;s admission before ED as &#039;exposing Pakistan&#039;
India

Hansraj Ahir terms Shabir Shah's admission before ED a...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi