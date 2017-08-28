close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Israel signs deal to buy 17 additional F-35 warplanes

Israel signed a deal to buy additional 17 stealth F-35 US-made fighter jets, the Defence Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, August 28, 2017 - 06:18
Israel signs deal to buy 17 additional F-35 warplanes
Pic Courtesy: Lockheed Martin.com

Jerusalem: Israel signed a deal to buy additional 17 stealth F-35 US-made fighter jets, the Defence Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The purchase was part of a larger deal to buy a total of 50 F-35 planes, the first of which arrived in Israel in December, Xinhua reported.

The deal was signed over the weekend in the US, the statement said, following a cabinet decision from November 2016, which approved the purchase.

The acquisition is part of Israel`s plan to replace its fleet of F-16 fighter jets with 50 new F-35, citing a need to ensure its military`s qualitative edge in the region.

Currently, the Air Force has five F-35s, all are amidst "absorption process" and are expected to become operational by the end of 2017, according to the military.

The Defence Ministry did not specify the exact cost of the planes but said that in the recent deal, the price of the jets went under $100 million per plane for the first time.

The Ministry said that due to the lower price, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) will consider buying more planes, expanding the fleet from two squadrons, as currently planned, to three squadrons.

In 2011, Israel and Washington signed a Memorandum of Understandings, in which the US Administration committed to enabling Israel to buy 75 F-35s.

Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman praised the deal as "a significant and strategic addition of strength to the Air Force."

"The F-35 squadrons are the pinnacle of technology and will assist the IDF and air force in meeting the many security challenges Israel faces head-on. They are a central aspect of protecting the safety of the people of Israel along the country`s borders and even away from them," he said in a statement.

The high-tech fighter bombers have stealth capability that makes it nearly invisible to radars and can carry an increased number of bombs.

The aircraft, manufactured by Lockheed Martin Corp., was criticized in the US Congress over its costs and alleged engineering flaws.

TAGS

IsraelF-35 fighter jetsUnited States of America

From Zee News

Terror funding: Kashmiri Businessman Zahoor Wattali to appear before Delhi Court today
India

Terror funding: Kashmiri Businessman Zahoor Wattali to appe...

Palaniswami to meet Panneerselvam today to decide on ousting VK Sasikala, TTV Dhinakaran
Tamil Nadu

Palaniswami to meet Panneerselvam today to decide on oustin...

Dera chief sentencing: Noida, Delhi schools likely to stay open; Gurgaon, Ghaziabad schools closed
Delhi & NCRIndia

Dera chief sentencing: Noida, Delhi schools likely to stay...

Andhra Pradesh Nandyal bypoll Result 2017 Live updates:
Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Nandyal bypoll Result 2017 Live updates:

Goa bypolls Result 2017 Live updates: Panaji, Valpoi; Manohar Parrikar in fray
Goa

Goa bypolls Result 2017 Live updates: Panaji, Valpoi; Manoh...

Delhi Bawana bypoll Results 2017 Live updates
Delhi

Delhi Bawana bypoll Results 2017 Live updates

Iran rejects inspection of military sites under nuclear deal
WorldAsia

Iran rejects inspection of military sites under nuclear dea...

Asia

Suicide bomb attack kills 13 in Afghanistan's Helmand

Rex Tillerson keeps distance from Donald Trump&#039;s race row stance
EuropeWorld

Rex Tillerson keeps distance from Donald Trump's race...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India