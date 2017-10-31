Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Israel soldiers fire on 'suspect' vehicle, Palestinian killed

Israeli forces opened fire on a "suspect" vehicle in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday.

AFP| Last Updated: Oct 31, 2017, 15:31 PM IST
Comments |
Israel soldiers fire on &#039;suspect&#039; vehicle, Palestinian killed

Tel Aviv: Israeli forces opened fire on a "suspect" vehicle in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, killing one Palestinian and wounding another, Israel`s army and the Palestinian health ministry said.

An army statement said a vehicle approached Israeli soldiers in a "suspect" manner near the Jewish settlement of Halamish and Palestinian village of Nabi Saleh.

"The soldiers perceived the vehicle as a threat and consequently fired towards it in order to stop it," it said.

The Palestinian health ministry said one man died, identifying him as 26-year-old Mohammed Mussa.

Tags:
Israelsuspect vehicleWest BankPalestinian national government
Next
Story

China hurries to deny 1,000-km Brahmaputra tunnel reports, promises cross-border river cooperation

Trending