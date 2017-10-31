Israel soldiers fire on 'suspect' vehicle, Palestinian killed

Tel Aviv: Israeli forces opened fire on a "suspect" vehicle in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, killing one Palestinian and wounding another, Israel`s army and the Palestinian health ministry said.

An army statement said a vehicle approached Israeli soldiers in a "suspect" manner near the Jewish settlement of Halamish and Palestinian village of Nabi Saleh.

"The soldiers perceived the vehicle as a threat and consequently fired towards it in order to stop it," it said.

The Palestinian health ministry said one man died, identifying him as 26-year-old Mohammed Mussa.