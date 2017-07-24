close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Israel strikes Gaza after missile across border: Army

Missiles and rockets are periodically fired at Israel, generally by hardline Islamist groups opposed to Hamas.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Monday, July 24, 2017 - 14:06

Jerusalem: Israel struck a position of Islamist group Hamas in Gaza on Monday, the army said, hours after a missile was fired across the border from the Palestinian enclave.

"An (Israeli) tank targeted a post belonging to the Hamas terror organisation in the southern Gaza Strip" in the early hours of the morning, the army said in a statement.

A Hamas security source told AFP on condition of anonymity that five strikes hit an observation post of the group's military wing near Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

The source said separate strikes hit farming land in central Gaza, with no injuries reported in either incident.

The Israeli strike came hours after a "projectile fired from the Gaza Strip" hit an open area inside Israel without causing any injuries, the army said.

Israel and Hamas, who run Gaza, have fought three wars since 2008.

Since the last one in 2014, a fragile ceasefire has been observed along the largely closed border.

Missiles and rockets are periodically fired at Israel, generally by hardline Islamist groups opposed to Hamas.

But Israel holds Hamas responsible for all rocket fire from Gaza regardless of who carried it out, and usually retaliates within hours. 

TAGS

IsraelIsrael strikesGazaMissileJerusalem

From Zee News

Jammu and Kashmir

Terror funding in Kashmir: Son-in-law of Syed Ali Shah Geel...

Six Opposition MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for unruly behaviour
India

Six Opposition MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for unruly beha...

Uttarakhand

Heavy rains likely to hit Uttarakhand

Nithari serial killings: A chronology of events
India

Nithari serial killings: A chronology of events

Madhya Pradesh

SIMI activists encounter: SC issues notice to Centre, Madhy...

World

Japan launches telework campaign to ease Tokyo 2020 congest...

Education

NEET 2017: West Bengal, Tamil Nadu students recieved differ...

Supreme Court allows 10-year-old rape victim abort pregnancy
India

Supreme Court allows 10-year-old rape victim abort pregnanc...

Missing Indians in Iraq: Sushma Swaraj likely to make statement in Lok Sabha today
Uttar Pradesh

Missing Indians in Iraq: Sushma Swaraj likely to make state...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels