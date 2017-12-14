Israel strikes Hamas targets after Gaza rocket fire

GAZA CITY: Israel carried out a series of air strikes against Islamist group Hamas in Gaza early Thursday, the army said, hours after rockets were fired at the Jewish state from the Palestinian enclave.

In a statement, the Israeli army said they had targeted three Hamas military facilities in different parts of the Gaza Strip, which Hamas controls.

"The military facilities were used as training and weapons storage compounds," the statement said.

"This was in response to the projectiles fired at Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip earlier this evening."

A Palestinian security source said there were more than 10 strikes on the targets, which included a Hamas naval site and a military base near the Shati refugee camp in northern Gaza.

The source said there had been significant damage to the sites, as well as a minor damage to nearby houses, causing minor injuries.

There was no initial confirmation of injuries from the ministry of health in Gaza.

The strikes came hours after Israel`s missile defence system intercepted two rockets fired from Gaza.

The rockets are often fired by small Islamist groups but Israel holds Gaza`s rulers Hamas responsible for any attacks from the territory.

The army also announced it would close off the main goods crossing between Gaza and Israel from Thursday "due to the security events and in accordance with security assessments".

There has been an uptick in violence from Gaza since US President Donald Trump announced he would recognise Jerusalem as Israel`s capital last Wednesday.

Four Gazans have been killed, two in clashes along the border and two Hamas militants in an Israeli airstrike.