close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Israel thwarts major cyber-attack

The hack came amidst a worldwide wave of cyber-attacks that started in Russia and Ukraine on Tuesday. 

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, June 29, 2017 - 17:10

Tel Aviv: Israel on Thursday thwarted a major cyber-attack that targeted several hospitals, according to an official statement.

A statement released by the National Cyber Defence Authority said that the attacks were foiled before any damage was caused, reports Xinhua news agency.

"There were attempts to hack several hospitals. Various computers at several hospitals were affected and were dealt with immediately," the statement said, adding that the hospitals continued to function as usual.

The attack was thwarted by the hospitals` information security personnel together with the National Cyber Defence Authority, which is still monitoring it closely, said the statement.

The hack came amidst a worldwide wave of cyber-attacks that started in Russia and Ukraine on Tuesday. 

TAGS

Israelcyber-attackNational Cyber Defence AuthorityUkraineRussiaTel Aviv

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

India

India must move forward as whole: President Pranab Mukherje...

World

Russia accuses US of plotting chemical weapons 'provoc...

Sonia Gandhi congratulates ISRO for GSAT-17 launch
Space

Sonia Gandhi congratulates ISRO for GSAT-17 launch

Uttarakhand

Stop begging by children: Uttarakhand CRPC to govt

India

Abortion plea: Supreme Court asks woman to peruse medical b...

India

Congress to boycott GST rollout in Parliament

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video