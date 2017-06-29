Israel thwarts major cyber-attack

Tel Aviv: Israel on Thursday thwarted a major cyber-attack that targeted several hospitals, according to an official statement.

A statement released by the National Cyber Defence Authority said that the attacks were foiled before any damage was caused, reports Xinhua news agency.

"There were attempts to hack several hospitals. Various computers at several hospitals were affected and were dealt with immediately," the statement said, adding that the hospitals continued to function as usual.

The attack was thwarted by the hospitals` information security personnel together with the National Cyber Defence Authority, which is still monitoring it closely, said the statement.

The hack came amidst a worldwide wave of cyber-attacks that started in Russia and Ukraine on Tuesday.