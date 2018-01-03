Israeli aircraft launch fresh raid on Gaza Strip

Gaza: Israeli warplanes launched on Tuesday a raid on the Gaza Strip, with no injuries reported, according to Palestinian sources and eyewitnesses.

Israeli aircraft targeted with a number of rockets the "marine" site, located in Khan Younis governorate south of the Gaza Strip, belonging to Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas movement, Xinhua news agency reported.

No injuries or material damage were reported in the targeted area, the sources explained.

The Israeli army said the warplanes raided a military compound belonging to Hamas movement in a response to a rocket fired from Gaza on Monday evening. No injuries or damage were caused in the incident.

The army added in a statement that Hamas is solely responsible for what is going on in the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, none of the Palestinian factions claimed responsibility for the incident.

It is noteworthy that Palestinian territories witness mounting unrest following US President Donald Trump's declaration last December on recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and moving US embassy there.