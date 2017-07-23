close
Israeli forces arrest Hamas leaders in West Bank raid

Israel installed security cameras on Sunday at the mosque.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, July 23, 2017 - 17:50

Ramallah: Israeli forces arrested a number of Hamas leaders and activists in raids in the West Bank on Sunday, media reported.

The arrests took place in the Palestinian cities of Hebron, Nablus, Jenin, Qalqiliya and Ramallah, Xinhua reported.

The arrests include Finance Minister in the Hamas-led government and MP Omar Abdel Razaq and a number of released Hamas prisoners and citizens.

Tensions over the Al-Aqsa mosque persist after last week`s armed clashes that left three Palestinians and two Israeli policemen dead.

Israel installed security cameras on Sunday at the mosque.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has ordered the suspension of all official contact with Israel until it removes the metal detectors.

