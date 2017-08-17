close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Israeli leader criticized for response to Charlottesville

Israel's prime minister is coming under growing criticism for his relative silence over President Donald Trump's response to the racially charged violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 17:00

Jerusalem: Israel's prime minister is coming under growing criticism for his relative silence over President Donald Trump's response to the racially charged violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Benjamin Netanyahu's muted response to the march staged by anti-Semitic white nationalists and Trump's assertion that "both sides" were responsible for the violence, appears to reflect the Israeli leader's desire to remain in the good graces of the embattled US president.

Though Netanyahu is ordinarily quick to rail against anti-Semitism around the world, he waited three days to react to the violence in Charlottesville. He released a relatively tepid condemnation of racism, but made no mention of Trump or Charlottesville.

Israeli critics today called on Netanyahu to take a stronger stance, even at the risk of antagonising Trump.

TAGS

Donald TrumpBenjamin NetanyahuIsraelJerusalemCharlottesville

From Zee News

India

India-origin kid is overnight hero on British TV

Army to get cutting edge attack helicopters, Defence Ministry clears proposal for six Apache AH-64E
India

Army to get cutting edge attack helicopters, Defence Minist...

Make grievance redressal mechanisms public: UGC to varsities
Education

Make grievance redressal mechanisms public: UGC to varsitie...

Qatar welcomes Saudi Arabia &#039;political&#039; decision to open border for hajj
World

Qatar welcomes Saudi Arabia 'political' decision...

World

Israel hit nearly 100 arms convoys in 5 years: Former Air F...

Peace with North Korea a &#039;possibility&#039;: Top US general
World

Peace with North Korea a 'possibility': Top US ge...

World

Over 100 people evacuated in Portugal as wildfire rages

GJM chief Bimal Gurung&#039;s wife, 47 others to face charges in Madan Tamang murder case
West Bengal

GJM chief Bimal Gurung's wife, 47 others to face charg...

World

There's no military solution in North Korea: Donald Tr...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India