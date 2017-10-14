Israeli minister says Trump speech may start war with Iran

Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Reuters| Last Updated: Oct 14, 2017, 00:06 AM IST
JERUSALEM: Israel`s intelligence minister said US President Donald Trump`s speech against the 2015 international nuclear deal with Iran on Friday was "very significant" and could lead to war given threats that preceded it from Tehran.

Israel`s Channel 2 TV asked Intelligence Minister Israel Katz whether he saw a risk of war after Trump`s speech.

"Absolutely, yes. I think that the speech was very significant," Katz responded. "Iran is the new North Korea. We see where things are goings."

