Israeli minister says Trump speech may start war with Iran

JERUSALEM: Israel`s intelligence minister said US President Donald Trump`s speech against the 2015 international nuclear deal with Iran on Friday was "very significant" and could lead to war given threats that preceded it from Tehran.

Israel`s Channel 2 TV asked Intelligence Minister Israel Katz whether he saw a risk of war after Trump`s speech.

"Absolutely, yes. I think that the speech was very significant," Katz responded. "Iran is the new North Korea. We see where things are goings."