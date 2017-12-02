Israeli missiles hit military position near Damascus: Syrian state TV
Israeli missiles struck a military position near Damascus overnight and Syria`s air defence system thwarted them, Syrian state television said on Saturday.
| Updated: Dec 02, 2017, 13:01 PM IST
The "blatant assault" led to material losses at the site in the countryside around the capital, it said. An Israeli military spokeswoman had declined to comment on earlier reports of such an attack overnight.