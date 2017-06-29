close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu may visit India by the year end: Official

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is likely to pay a reciprocal visit to India by the year end, a senior official in the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, June 29, 2017 - 17:08

New Delhi: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is likely to pay a reciprocal visit to India by the year end, a senior official in the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

"We are hoping that we will see a visit by the Israeli Prime Minister to India by the end of the year," Amar Sinha, secretary (economic affairs), said.

Netanyahu visit would come in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day trip to the Jewish state starting on July 4.

Modi's visit to Israel will be the first by an Indian premier.

Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon and President Ezer Weizmann visited India in 2003 and 1997 respectively. Israeli President Reuven Rivlin paid a visit to India last November.

Sinha was speaking at an event to mark "25 Years of India-Israel Relations" organised at the Vivekananda International Foundation here. Daniel Carmon, Israeli envoy to India, was also present at the event.

Referring to India's relations with Arab countries and Israel, Sinha, who retires tomorrow, said there was a clear "de-hyphenation" in New Delhi's policy, which implied that India did not have to do a balancing act between Israel and Palestine.

He added that Modi would not visit Palestine during his scheduled visit to Israel.

"Our position on Israel and Palestine issue is very simple. We want both countries to exist and exist as peaceful neighbours," Sinha said. 

TAGS

Narendra ModiBenjamin NetanyahuIsraeli PMMinistry of External AffairsIndia-Israel Relations

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

India

India must move forward as whole: President Pranab Mukherje...

World

Russia accuses US of plotting chemical weapons 'provoc...

Sonia Gandhi congratulates ISRO for GSAT-17 launch
Space

Sonia Gandhi congratulates ISRO for GSAT-17 launch

Uttarakhand

Stop begging by children: Uttarakhand CRPC to govt

India

Abortion plea: Supreme Court asks woman to peruse medical b...

India

Congress to boycott GST rollout in Parliament

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video