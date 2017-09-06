close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu seeks Red Cross help to save captive Israelis

Hamas is believed to be holding the remains of two Israeli soldiers killed in a 2014 war, and two Israeli civilians who wandered into Gaza.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 22:43
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu seeks Red Cross help to save captive Israelis
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asked the Red Cross to assist in retrieving Israeli civilians and bodies of fallen soldiers held in Gaza by the Islamic militant group Hamas.

Netanyahu told the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Peter Maurer, that he is concerned that Hamas refuses to release any information about the captive Israelis. He accused the group of "unbelievable cruelty."

Hamas is believed to be holding the remains of two Israeli soldiers killed in a 2014 war, and two Israeli civilians who wandered into Gaza.

At a news conference tomorrow with Netanyahu in Jerusalem, Maurer said he is looking to see how the Red Cross can help.

Maurer met with Hamas officials in Gaza and Palestinian leaders in the West Bank on Tuesday.

TAGS

IsraelBenjamin NetanyahuRed CrossMilitantHamas

From Zee News

Students stage flash protest at Jaya mausoleum against NEET
India

Students stage flash protest at Jaya mausoleum against NEET

Six districts of Assam remain flood-hit
North East

Six districts of Assam remain flood-hit

Asia

PM Narendra Modi suggests INA memorial in Myanmar

Ravi Shankar Prasad condemns social media posts expressing happiness on Gauri Lankesh killing
India

Ravi Shankar Prasad condemns social media posts expressing...

Orissa High Court judge recuses from hearing pleas against Naveen Patnaik
Odisha

Orissa High Court judge recuses from hearing pleas against...

West Bengal

West Bengal: Arrest warrant issued against eight GJM leader...

Army Chief warns of threat from China, Pakistan, says India must be prepared for two-front war
India

Army Chief warns of threat from China, Pakistan, says India...

Xi Jinping tells Donald Trump Beijing firm on North Korea denuclearisation, talks
World

Xi Jinping tells Donald Trump Beijing firm on North Korea d...

Fire breaks out at Haldiram&#039;s Noida factory
Uttar Pradesh

Fire breaks out at Haldiram's Noida factory

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

WATCH WWE: Former Indian woman cop fights in the ring wearing salwar kameez

WATCH: Jaipur woman addicted to eating her own hair

The Ten Commitments of Modi

All you need to know about Rohingyas and the ongoing crisis

Rahul Gandhi to visit Silicon Valley to study Artificial Intelligence

Parineeti Chopra and Hardik Pandya, the new 'it' couple?