Israeli PM 'embraces' Trump's call on Iran nuclear deal

AP Last Updated: Oct 14, 2017, 10:29 AM IST
Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has congratulated US President Trump for his decision not to re-certify the Iran nuclear deal.

In a statement released today, Netanyahu praised what he called a "courageous decision." He says Trump has created an opportunity to "fix this bad deal" and to roll back Iran's aggression. He encouraged all other relevant nations to do the same.

Netanyahu has been a fierce critic of the 2015 deal, which lifted sanctions on Iran in exchange for concessions regarding its nuclear program. He has long warned that it failed to address Iran's support for militant groups who act against Israel.

Iran is Israel's archenemy and openly calls for its destruction. 

