Israeli PM Netanyahu hails PM Modi's upcoming Israel visit as ''historic''

ANI| Last Updated: Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 20:53
Jerusalem: Israel has announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s visit to the country next week, which is the first ever by any Indian Prime Minister.

"Next week, the Indian Prime Minister, my friend, Narendra Modi will arrive in Israel, This is an historic visit to Israel. In the 70 years of the country`s existence no Indian Prime Minister has ever visited and this is further expression of the State of Israel`s military, economic and diplomatic strength," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced at a weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday.

Asserting that this is a very significant step in strengthening relations between the two countries, the Prime Minister said that India is a huge country with over 1.25 billion people and is one of the world`s largest, growing economies, adding that ties between Israel and India are on a constant upswing, he said.

Netanhayu added that cabinet will also approve decisions regarding ties with India that will pass include increasing exports, deepening cooperation in the fields of water and agriculture, establishing a joint fund for research and innovation, and increasing Indian tourism to Israel.

Since the upgradation of relations in 1992, defence and agriculture have been the main pillars of bilateral engagement.

In recent years, ties have expanded to areas such as Science &Technology, education and homeland security.

Earlier in November last year, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin came to India on a week-long state visit - the first by an Israeli President in nearly 20 years.

Indian President Pranab Mukherjee visited Israel in October 2015, symbolizing the growing partnership between the two nations.

IsraelPM Modi in IsraelBenjamin NetanyahuIsrael visitIsrael India tiesPM Modi with NetanyahuReuven RivlinPranab Mukherjee

