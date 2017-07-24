close
Israeli security cabinet: No decision on Jerusalem holy site

PTI| Last Updated: Monday, July 24, 2017 - 18:02

Jerusalem: Israel's security cabinet has reached no decision about the new security measures at a Jerusalem holy site that have set off a wave of violence.

The top decision-making forum met overnight and into early Monday to discuss the latest developments, including an incident in which a security guard at the country's embassy in Jordan opened fire, killing two Jordanians, after being attacked.

The incident is threatening to complicate the crisis over the holy site, which is administered by Muslim authorities under the auspices of Jordan.

Israel set up the new measures after Arab gunmen opened fire from the shrine, killing two Israeli policemen. It says they are meant to prevent more attacks.

Palestinians allege they are an Israeli attempt to control the site and have launched mass protests.

TAGS

IsraelviolenceJordanIsrael security cabinetIsrael embassy

