Italian court convicts couple in Islamic State group plot
Milan: An Italian court has convicted a Moroccan-born man and his wife on charges of international terrorism in connection with an Islamic State plot to carry out attacks in Rome during the Holy Year in 2016.
A court in Milan on Tuesday convicted Abderrahim Moutaharrik, and his wife, Salma Bencharki, and sentenced them to six years and five years in jail, respectively.
Prosecutors say Moutaharrik, who had taken Italian citizenship, had received orders from Islamic State to carry out attacks in Italy, particularly in Rome, last year.
Authorities characterized the plot as serious but not imminent at the time of their arrest last April.
The court also withdrew the parental rights of the couple, who had planned to travel to IS territory with their two small children.
