Spain

Italian ship carrying rescued migrants arrives in Spain

The coast guard ship is one of two Italian vessels that took on some of the Aquarius`s passengers before escorting it to Spain.

VALENCIA: An Italian coast guard ship arrived in the Spanish port of Valencia on Sunday, carrying migrants rescued by the Aquarius charity-run vessel, which

Rome refused to allow to dock a week ago.

The coast guard ship is one of two Italian vessels that took on some of the Aquarius`s passengers before escorting it to Spain, at the invitation of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. 

