close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Italian woman marries herself, says living 'a fairytale without a Prince Charming'

Laura said that the idea of a solo wedding came to her two years back after coming out of a 12-year-old relationship

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 29, 2017 - 16:26
Italian woman marries herself, says living &#039;a fairytale without a Prince Charming&#039;

Does a woman need a man to be happy? Laura Mesi, a fitness instructor and vlogger from the small town of Lissone near Milan, certainly does not think so. The Italian woman married herself pampering herself with a white wedding dress, a three-tier cake, bridesmaids and 70 guests in a ceremony. 

Laura said that the idea of a solo wedding came to her two years back after coming out of a 12-year-old relationship. She had decided that she would get married if she does not find her soul mate by her 40th birthday. 

Not denying the possibility that she might be able to find love again, she said that even if she doesn't, she will be happy. "My happiness will not depend on him," she said.  

Though initially sceptical, her family eventually backed her in her decision. 

She is believed to be the first woman in the country to marry herself. Earlier this year, Nello Ruggiero had become the first groom to marry himself in a ceremony in Naples. 

The trend of solo marriage is picking pace. In fact, in the US "I Married Me" is a website which sells self-wedding kits while in Canada there is a wedding planning agency that caters to those interested in self-marriage. 

British blogger Sophie Tanner was one of the first women in the UK to marry herself in 2015 in Brighton. 

TAGS

Italysolo marriageLaura MesiLissoneMilan

From Zee News

Chhattisgarh

Security forces recover pressure improvised bomb in Sukma

Rosenberger showcases 5G technology solutions at IMC 2017
Technology

Rosenberger showcases 5G technology solutions at IMC 2017

ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi still alive, new audio tape seems to suggest
World

ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi still alive, new audio tape...

Smartron to bring Qualcomm&#039;s IoT network platform in India
Technology

Smartron to bring Qualcomm's IoT network platform in I...

WorldAsia

58 Syria government fighters killed in IS attacks: Monitor

Women to plead not guilty in high-profile Kim Jong Nam murder trial
WorldAsia

Women to plead not guilty in high-profile Kim Jong Nam murd...

Science

Do you know how many years ago did homo sapiens emerge?

Tim Cook says new iPhones to have Hindi dictation
Mobiles

Tim Cook says new iPhones to have Hindi dictation

Ban party backed by Hafiz Saeed, Pakistan govt asks election commission
WorldAsia

Ban party backed by Hafiz Saeed, Pakistan govt asks electio...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi