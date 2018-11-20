Ivanka Trump may have used personal e-mail for official work: Report

Ivanka Trump could be staring at a fresh controversy after reports emerged that she used her personal email for official work - a possible violation of public records rule.

Ivanka, daughter of US President Donald Trump and a White House adviser, has been in the spotlight since her father won the elections. It propelled her to a position of power and visibility, along with husband Jared Kushner. There could be trouble for both, however, as The Washington Post reported about White House ethics officials discovering Ivanka had made use of her personal email for government matters. It is an e-mail she reportedly shares with Kushner.

There has not been any response from the White House at the time of this report but Ivanka's lawyer is learned to have not denied the findings. "While transitioning into government... Ms Trump sometimes used her private account, almost always for logistics and scheduling concerning her family," a spokesperson was quoted as saying. He even added that no classified information was shared from Ivanka's personal e-mail.

Ironically, Ivanka's father had repeatedly targetted his political rival Hillary Clinton over charges that she had used her personal e-mail when she was the US Secretary of State. He had made it a crucial part of his campaigning during the race to the White House.

Now, political observers are wondering what action Donald Trump might take against Ivanka in a matter that he obviously considers extremely serious.