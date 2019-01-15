हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump to help choose new World Bank President

As Ivanka Trump worked closely with the World Bank's leadership for past two years, her pick will also been considered says Jessica Ditto.

Ivanka Trump to help choose new World Bank President

Washington: Ivanka Trump, US President Donald Trump`s daughter and senior adviser, will help choose the new World Bank President, the White House has said. Jessica Ditto, a White House spokeswoman, said on Monday that Ivanka Trump was asked because "she`s worked closely with the World Bank`s leadership for the past two years", The New York Times reported.

Ivanka Trump, who had been rumoured to be a contender for the position herself, will not be a candidate, Ditto said. But she will assist the Treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, and the acting White House Chief of Staff, Mick Mulvaney, in choosing a successor to Jim Yong-kim, the current president of the World Bank who announced his resignation last week.

Administration officials are expected to begin the interview process for the job on Tuesday. The White House did not provide any names of contenders.

Ivanka Trump, Mnuchin and Mulvaney will make recommendations to the President, who will nominate a candidate for the position. Member countries of the World Bank will then vote on the nominee.

Traditionally, the American President`s pick is accepted and Europe chooses the leader of the International Monetary Fund because both institutions were founded during World War II. Jim, a former Dartmouth College president and a global health expert, was selected for the post by former President Barack Obama in 2012.

Tags:
Ivanka TrumpWorld BankJim Yong-kimNew World Bank president

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close