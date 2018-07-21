हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nawaz Sharif

Jail over rest house: Maryam refuses to leave father Nawaz Sharif's side

It has been learnt that while both Maryam and Nawaz have been lodged in the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, the jail does not have facilities for female inmates

Jail over rest house: Maryam refuses to leave father Nawaz Sharif's side
File photo

Maryam Sharif has reportedly refused to be moved to a rest house from the jail where she is currently at in order to be with her father - former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif, who too is currently imprisoned.

It has been learnt that while both Maryam and Nawaz have been lodged in the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, the jail does not have facilities for female inmates. Authorities, therefore, wanted to move Maryam to the rest house of Sihala Police Training College in Islamabad which has been converted into a sub-jail. According to a report in Pakistan-based Geo TV, Maryam however requested that she is not moved as she would want to be where her father and husband - Captain (retired) Muhammad Safdar are.

All three of them have been sentenced to imprisonment after they were found guilty of having disproportionate assets in the Avenfield reference case. While Sharif has been given ten years of imprisonment, Maryam has been sentenced to eight years behind bars and Safdar will serve a year.

While the three have maintained their innocence and have filed counters, they currently are lodged in Adiala Jail where - according to some Pakistani reports - the Sharifs have been given rudimentary facilities.

