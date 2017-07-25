close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Japan aims to reduce suicides by 30 per cent in 10 years

It states that the government will push further for measures against work-related suicides, saying that cutting extreme work hours and preventing harassment by bosses are necessary.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 13:15

Tokyo: Japan aims to cut suicides by 30 per cent over 10 years, with the government today approving a plan which seeks to curb extreme work hours seen as contributing to one of the world's highest suicide rates.

Japan has the highest suicide rate among Group of Seven (G7) advanced countries and the government describes the situation as "critical" in a country where more than 20,000 people kill themselves every year.

The suicide rate - the ratio per 100,000 people - was 18.5 in 2015 and the government wants to reduce it below 13.0 in 2025.

Suicides have fallen since peaking at 34,427 in 2003, with 21,897 taking their own lives in 2016.

The government in the plan cited measures taken nationwide over that time as being behind the drop.

The plan, approved at a cabinet meeting yesterday, is reviewed every five years. The first one came in 2007.

It states that the government will push further for measures against work-related suicides, saying that cutting extreme work hours and preventing harassment by bosses are necessary.

Tokyo is ramping up efforts to tackle deaths from overwork following the suicide of a young employee at Japan's biggest advertising agency Dentsu, who regularly logged more than 100 hours of overtime a month.

The death of Matsuri Takahashi in 2015 generated nationwide headlines, prompting the government to come up with a plan asking employers to limit overtime to a maximum of 100 hours per month. But critics say this is still too high.

The labour ministry in May released its first nationwide employer blacklist, naming-and-shaming more than 300 companies including Dentsu, for illegal overtime and other workplace violations.

TAGS

JapanSuicidesWORK HOURSdeathworkplace violations

From Zee News

WorldAsia

Pakistani political parties get foreign funds: PTI

Punjab

Pathankot attack: NIA to produce arms seized before court

WorldAsia

Air strikes, shelling strain Moscow-backed Damascus truce

From Pranab Mukherjee to Ram Nath Kovind - Here&#039;s how digital transition of Indian President&#039;s official account is done
India

From Pranab Mukherjee to Ram Nath Kovind - Here's how...

India

381 babus, including 24 IAS, punished: Personnel Ministry t...

This &#039;smart sticker&#039; detects, prevents sexual assault in real time
Science

This 'smart sticker' detects, prevents sexual ass...

Kolkata: Building collapses in Bowbazar, many feared trapped
West Bengal

Kolkata: Building collapses in Bowbazar, many feared trappe...

Sri Lanka&#039;s Cabinet &quot;clears port deal&quot; with China firm after security concerns addressed
WorldAsia

Sri Lanka's Cabinet "clears port deal" with...

EuropeWorld

German man swims to reach work rather than drive

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels