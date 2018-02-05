Japan army helicopter crashes in residential area: Local official
A Japanese military helicopter crashed Monday in a residential area in the southwest of the country, setting at least one home on fire, local officials said.
AFP| Updated: Feb 05, 2018, 14:37 PM IST
Representational image
"A Self-Defence Force helicopter crash-landed on a residential area. A house has caught fire," local government official Katsuhide Tanaka said.
There was no immediate confirmation of any casualties in the crash in the town of Kanzaki.