Japan army helicopter crashes in residential area: Local official

A Japanese military helicopter crashed Monday in a residential area in the southwest of the country, setting at least one home on fire, local officials said.

AFP| Updated: Feb 05, 2018, 14:37 PM IST
"A Self-Defence Force helicopter crash-landed on a residential area. A house has caught fire," local government official Katsuhide Tanaka said.

There was no immediate confirmation of any casualties in the crash in the town of Kanzaki.

