close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Japan chief cabinet secretary Suga says Japan to impose additional sanctions on North Korea

No secret of its plans to develop a nuclear-tipped missile.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, July 28, 2017 - 09:35
Japan chief cabinet secretary Suga says Japan to impose additional sanctions on North Korea
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

Tokyo: Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Friday that Japan will impose additional sanctions on North Korea, which has made no secret of its plans to develop a nuclear-tipped missile.

US media reported this week that the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), the Pentagon spy agency, had assessed that North Korea would be able to field a nuclear-capable ICBM by next year, earlier than previously thought.

TAGS

Yoshihide SugaJapanSanctionsNorth Koreanuclear-tipped missileUS

From Zee News

World

White House infighting turns ugly: Anthony Scaramucci vs Re...

Shiv Sena mocks BJP-JD (U) reunion, reminds history of venomous salvos
India

Shiv Sena mocks BJP-JD (U) reunion, reminds history of veno...

World

Ryan assures Republican senators House will not pass '...

AmericasWorld

US woman murdered on cruise wouldn`t `stop laughing at me,`...

World

US orders Venezuela embassy families out, crisis deepens

Have astronomers found the first exomoon beyond our solar system? - Read
Space

Have astronomers found the first exomoon beyond our solar s...

Kerala: BJP state office attacked in Thiruvananthapuram; CPI(M) behind violence?
Kerala

Kerala: BJP state office attacked in Thiruvananthapuram; CP...

New three-member crew set for launch to International Space Station today – Watch LIVE
Space

New three-member crew set for launch to International Space...

World

Japan Prime Minister Abe apologies to nation over resignati...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels