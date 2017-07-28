Japan chief cabinet secretary Suga says Japan to impose additional sanctions on North Korea
No secret of its plans to develop a nuclear-tipped missile.
Pic Courtesy: Reuters
Tokyo: Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Friday that Japan will impose additional sanctions on North Korea, which has made no secret of its plans to develop a nuclear-tipped missile.
US media reported this week that the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), the Pentagon spy agency, had assessed that North Korea would be able to field a nuclear-capable ICBM by next year, earlier than previously thought.