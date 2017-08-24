close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Japan military holds live fire drills at Mount Fuji

Around 2,400 soldiers, as well as tanks, field guns and helicopters were deployed at training grounds in the foothills of the iconic mountain, about 80 km west of Tokyo.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 15:42
Japan military holds live fire drills at Mount Fuji
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Gotemba: Japan's military began three days of live-fire drills near Mount Fuji on Thursday, an annual exercise that comes as regional tensions have flared following a war of words between the US and North Korea.

Around 2,400 soldiers, as well as tanks, field guns and helicopters were deployed at training grounds in the foothills of the iconic mountain, about 80 km west of Tokyo.

Airborne troops parachuted from planes, anti-aircraft cannon were fired and F2 fighter jets whizzed overhead in a display of force by one of the world's best-equipped militaries.

The drills are meant to prepare Japan's Self-Defence Forces to repel an attack on its remote islands.

But North Korea's recent threat to fire missiles at the US Pacific territory of Guam and territorial disputes with China and Russia are also concerning Tokyo.

"There are various issues and uncertain factors such as China's forceful attempt to change the status quo in the East and South China Sea areas, North Korea's promotion of ballistic missile development and nuclear weapons and Russia's display of its presence in the Far East," GSDF Chief of Staff General Koji Yamazaki said in a statement.

"The severity of the security situation surrounding our country... Is increasing," he added.

Japan has deployed its Patriot missile defence system after North Korea threatened to fire ballistic missiles over the country towards Guam.

Japan has in the past vowed to shoot down North Korean missiles or rockets that threaten to hit its territory.

Separately, Japanese and US military personnel are currently conducting live-fire artillery training in the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido.

TAGS

USNorth KoreaJapanMilitaryfire drillsMount Fuji

From Zee News

Gadgets

Smartwatches to drive wearables market in 2017

World

China asks US to respect Pakistan's role in Afghanista...

Govt hails Supreme Court verdict, says right to privacy is &#039;subject to reasonable restrictions&#039;
India

Govt hails Supreme Court verdict, says right to privacy is...

Reliance Jio 4G phone booking to start at 5.30 pm today
Mobiles

Reliance Jio 4G phone booking to start at 5.30 pm today

Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu & Kashmir cop caught on camera snatching money fr...

UN slams US government&#039;s &#039;failure&#039; to reject racist violence
World

UN slams US government's 'failure' to reject...

Huawei unveils 5G-oriented solution &#039;X-Haul&#039;
Mobiles

Huawei unveils 5G-oriented solution 'X-Haul'

Setback for Lalu Yadav; Mayawati announces BSP will not participate in anti-BJP rally &#039;Desh Bachao, Bhajpa Bhagao&#039;
BiharIndia

Setback for Lalu Yadav; Mayawati announces BSP will not par...

US wants India to play a more active role in Afghanistan
World

US wants India to play a more active role in Afghanistan

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India