close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Japan PM says fully behind US for pressuring North Korea

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Sunday that his government fully supports the US stance on pressuring North Korea over its nuclear weapons program, with all options on the table.

﻿
AP Last Updated: Sunday, October 8, 2017 - 13:35
Japan PM says fully behind US for pressuring North Korea

Tokyo: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Sunday that his government fully supports the US stance on pressuring North Korea over its nuclear weapons program, with all options on the table.

In a televised debate on Sunday among leaders of major political parties, Abe said North Korea had failed to deliver on past promises to give up its pursuit of nuclear technology made during "six-party" talks with Japan, China, the US, Russia and South Korea.

"They used the framework of the dialogue to earn time so that they could develop their nuclear technology," Abe said: "As the result, their nuclear capability has reached to this level and we cannot afford being deceived by them again."

Abe did not specifically comment on a tweet during the weekend about North Korea by US President Donald Trump.

Trump said that 25 years of negotiations had not worked, with "agreements violated before the ink was dry, makings fools of US negotiators. Sorry, but only one thing will work!" Abe did say his government supports the US stance that more pressure is needed and all options are on the table.

Concerns over North Korea are a top issue in a Japanese parliamentary election scheduled for October 22. 

TAGS

JapanShinzo AbeNorth KoreaUnited States

From Zee News

Police station without police: Dubai cops go online
World

Police station without police: Dubai cops go online

Rahul Gandhi fond of reading scripts, claims Giriraj Singh; Cong hits back
India

Rahul Gandhi fond of reading scripts, claims Giriraj Singh;...

Jan Raksha Yatra: &#039;Politics of violence&#039; is in nature of communists, says Amit Shah
Delhi

Jan Raksha Yatra: 'Politics of violence' is in na...

Andhra Pradesh

Man claimed NSC returns 3 yrs after death; CIC orders inqui...

Watch: Nirmala Sitharaman teaches Chinese soldiers meaning of ‘Namaste’ at Nathu La
India

Watch: Nirmala Sitharaman teaches Chinese soldiers meaning...

Strategic UAV base shifted to Maoist hotspot in Bastar
Chhattisgarh

Strategic UAV base shifted to Maoist hotspot in Bastar

Kerala

Hectic campaigning on for Vengara Assembly by-election

Kolkata: Photo exhibition raises awareness about wildlife protection
Environment

Kolkata: Photo exhibition raises awareness about wildlife p...

Doomsday to begin on October 15; world to witness 7 years of natural calamities, claim conspiracy theorists
Science

Doomsday to begin on October 15; world to witness 7 years o...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi