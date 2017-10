Japan PM says fully behind US for pressuring North Korea

Tokyo: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Sunday that his government fully supports the US stance on pressuring North Korea over its nuclear weapons program, with all options on the table.

In a televised debate on Sunday among leaders of major political parties, Abe said North Korea had failed to deliver on past promises to give up its pursuit of nuclear technology made during "six-party" talks with Japan, China, the US, Russia and South Korea.

"They used the framework of the dialogue to earn time so that they could develop their nuclear technology," Abe said: "As the result, their nuclear capability has reached to this level and we cannot afford being deceived by them again."

Abe did not specifically comment on a tweet during the weekend about North Korea by US President Donald Trump.

Trump said that 25 years of negotiations had not worked, with "agreements violated before the ink was dry, makings fools of US negotiators. Sorry, but only one thing will work!" Abe did say his government supports the US stance that more pressure is needed and all options are on the table.

Concerns over North Korea are a top issue in a Japanese parliamentary election scheduled for October 22.